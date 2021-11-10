See if anyone can win a Lamborghini lease with LPGA featured-hole coverage on Peacock

Austin Ernst might not be the only player cruising in a Lamborghini for the next two years. Ernst aced the par-3 12th hole from 147 yards during Monday's pro-am at the Pelican Women's Championship, and with it came a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.

The prize is still on offer during the official rounds at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, and fans can watch to see if anyone else gets a new set of keys. Peacock will showcase live featured-hole coverage of the par-3 12th for all four tournament days. The live stream begins Thursday and Friday at 7:45 a.m. ET and 9:45 a.m. ET over the weekend. Click here to watch for free.

Full TV coverage of the LPGA's penultimate event of the season can be watched on Golf Channel. The first two rounds will air live from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET. The final two rounds will be tape-delayed from 7:30-10:30 p.m. ET.

GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app will host the live streams of all four days. The first two rounds can be seen also from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, while Rounds 3 and 4 are live-streamed from 1-4 p.m. ET.