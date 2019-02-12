LOS ANGELES – As he gets set to make his first PGA Tour start in nearly six months, Sergio Garcia offered an additional apology via social media for his on-course outburst earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

Garcia has not played since being disqualified from the inaugural Saudi International, where he was cited for “serious misconduct” after reportedly damaging greens on purpose during the third round. While Garcia admitted to damaging a “couple” greens in an apology statement, subsequent reports indicated that the Spaniard damaged up to five putting surfaces.

Video also later surfaced showing Garcia lashing out angrily in a bunker during the second round, one day before his disqualification.

Given 10 days to consider his actions, Garcia took to Instagram to pen a second apology and thank his fans for their support – but didn’t offer further specifics on what exactly transpired.

“I’ve obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I’m sorry to my fans and fellow competitors,” Garcia wrote. “What happened is not an example I want to set, and it’s not who I truly am.”

View this post on Instagram Happy to be in my first @pgatour event of the season and have my brother on the bag again this year. I’ve obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I’m sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am. I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws. I’m focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support. // Feliz de estar en mi primer torneo del PGA Tour y tener mi hermano como caddie de nuevo este año. He tenido tiempo para reflexionar y quiero pedir disculpas a los aficionados y a mis compañeros. Lo ocurrido no es un ejemplo de lo que quiero ser y no transmite lo que verdaderamente soy. Soy un jugador pasional y al mismo tiempo que es uno de mis puntos fuertes, también es, a veces, mi punto débil. Estoy centrado en reconducir esas emociones, en aprender y mostrar lo mejor de mi. Gracias por todo vuestro apoyo. A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Feb 12, 2019 at 11:02am PST

Garcia is in the field at this week’s Genesis Open, a tournament where his past success includes T-4 finishes in both 2012 and 2015. It marks his first Tour start since the Wyndham Championship in August, as he failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time in his career.

With questions about his desert antics sure to follow him this week to Hollywood, Garcia spoke directly to fans as he looks to move past his controversial disqualification.

“I am an emotional player, and while I believe that’s one of my biggest strengths, it’s also one of my biggest flaws,” Garcia wrote. “I’m focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward.”