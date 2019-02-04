A bad week for Sergio Garcia apparently started earlier than assumed.

Garcia was disqualified after the third round of the European Tour's Saudi International for damaging multiple greens during competition. He publicly apologized for the incident, with subsequent reports indicating that Garcia damaged up to five greens before fellow competitors alerted rules officials of his antics.

But Garcia's temper was running red-hot even a day earlier, as video later emerged of Garcia hitting a bunker shot during his second-round 70. As the ball rolled toward the hole, Garcia took several angry swipes at the sand before exiting the bunker while uttering an expletive-laden tirade in Spanish:

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley indicated to The Scotsman that Garcia will not face further penalty or suspension for the incident beyond his disqualification. He is listed among the early commits for next week's Genesis Open on the PGA Tour, where he finished T-4 in both 2012 and 2015.