Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open.

After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in Las Vegas: