Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open.
After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in Las Vegas:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Tom Kim
|
500.00
|
1,440,000.00
|
T2
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
245.00
|
712,000.00
|
T2
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
245.00
|
712,000.00
|
T4
|
Tom Hoge
|
115.00
|
336,666.67
|
T4
|
Mito Pereira
|
115.00
|
336,666.67
|
T4
|
S.H. Kim
|
115.00
|
336,666.66
|
7
|
Sungjae Im
|
90.00
|
270,000.00
|
T8
|
Jason Day
|
82.50
|
242,000.00
|
T8
|
Si Woo Kim
|
82.50
|
242,000.00
|
T10
|
Adam Hadwin
|
72.50
|
210,000.00
|
T10
|
Maverick McNealy
|
72.50
|
210,000.00
|
T12
|
Andrew Putnam
|
60.66
|
170,000.00
|
T12
|
Adam Schenk
|
60.66
|
170,000.00
|
T12
|
Davis Thompson
|
60.66
|
170,000.00
|
T15
|
Harry Hall
|
51.00
|
130,000.00
|
T15
|
Brian Harman
|
51.00
|
130,000.00
|
T15
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
51.00
|
130,000.00
|
T15
|
Robby Shelton
|
51.00
|
130,000.00
|
T15
|
J.J. Spaun
|
51.00
|
130,000.00
|
T20
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
Hayden Buckley
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
Lucas Herbert
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
Max Homa
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
Justin Lower
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
J.T. Poston
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
Aaron Rai
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T20
|
Kevin Streelman
|
38.37
|
81,500.00
|
T28
|
Harris English
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Mark Hubbard
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Ryan Moore
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Chad Ramey
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Sam Ryder
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Brendon Todd
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Matt Wallace
|
25.16
|
51,350.00
|
T28
|
Patrick Welch - a
|
-
|
|
T37
|
Joel Dahmen
|
16.00
|
36,457.15
|
T37
|
Chesson Hadley
|
16.00
|
36,457.15
|
T37
|
Dean Burmester
|
16.00
|
36,457.14
|
T37
|
Cam Davis
|
16.00
|
36,457.14
|
T37
|
Martin Laird
|
16.00
|
36,457.14
|
T37
|
K.H. Lee
|
16.00
|
36,457.14
|
T37
|
Kevin Yu
|
16.00
|
36,457.14
|
T44
|
Byeong Hun An
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Stewart Cink
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Will Gordon
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Chris Gotterup
|
-
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Nick Hardy
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Jim Herman
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Spencer Levin
|
-
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
David Lipsky
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Alex Noren
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T44
|
Greyson Sigg
|
8.79
|
23,000.00
|
T56
|
Doug Ghim
|
5.50
|
18,560.00
|
T56
|
Tano Goya
|
5.50
|
18,560.00
|
T56
|
Michael Thompson
|
5.50
|
18,560.00
|
T56
|
Brandon Wu
|
5.50
|
18,560.00
|
T60
|
Austin Eckroat
|
4.70
|
17,920.00
|
T60
|
Ben Griffin
|
4.70
|
17,920.00
|
T60
|
Keith Mitchell
|
4.70
|
17,920.00
|
T60
|
Austin Smotherman
|
4.70
|
17,920.00
|
T64
|
Tyson Alexander
|
3.80
|
17,200.00
|
T64
|
Beau Hossler
|
3.80
|
17,200.00
|
T64
|
Philip Knowles
|
3.80
|
17,200.00
|
T64
|
Ben Martin
|
3.80
|
17,200.00
|
T64
|
Aaron Wise
|
3.80
|
17,200.00
|
T69
|
Thomas Detry
|
3.03
|
16,560.00
|
T69
|
Harrison Endycott
|
3.03
|
16,560.00
|
T69
|
Adam Svensson
|
3.03
|
16,560.00
|
72
|
Tyler Duncan
|
2.80
|
16,240.00
|
T73
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
2.65
|
16,000.00
|
T73
|
Andrew Landry
|
2.65
|
16,000.00
|
T75
|
Patton Kizzire
|
2.45
|
15,680.00
|
T75
|
Matthias Schwab
|
2.45
|
15,680.00
|
77
|
Trevor Werbylo
|2.30
|15,440.00