The U.S. Ryder Cup team isn’t burying the memories of its defeat last September.

Newly appointed captain Steve Stricker announced Wednesday that Jim Furyk, the 2018 captain, will serve as one of Stricker’s vice captains for the 2020 matches at Whistling Straits.

Stricker was an assistant under Furyk at Le Golf National, where the Americans suffered one of their worst losses in Ryder Cup history.

“He did an unbelievable job in Paris,” Stricker said of Furyk. “We just got outplayed. He did everything right. Players were coming up to him and telling him what a great job he did. We just got beat, bottom line. They made the putts and we didn’t.”

Golf Central Stricker: All 4 captain's picks to be revealed together

The Ryder Cup committee has copied the European model and stressed continuity from one cup to the next in terms of captains and their assistants. Stricker said he would have picked Furyk anyway.

“That’s how close I am to him; that’s how much I believe in Jim Furyk,” Stricker said. “He’s got all the tools and all the experience to help us win this cup back.”