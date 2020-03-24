Sunny Kim cards second mini-tour 59 in last week to win Minor League Golf event

When it comes to coronavirus pandemic social distancing, it appears a couple players on mini-tours have it figured out.

Just five days after Jared du Toit fired a 59 at the Outlaw Tour’s Western Skies Classic at Western Skies Golf Club in Gilbert, Arizona, another mini-tour player has joined the party (but kept his social distance – six feet, people).

Sunny Kim, a former Korn Ferry Tour member, fired a first-round 71 and found himself nine (!) back on Day 2 at The Fox Club in Palm City, Florida. But five birdies on the front nine got him moving up the leaderboard quickly, and the birdie train didn't stop at the turn. Instead, the momentum carried on, as Kim added three more on Nos. 10, 12 and 13.

But the closing holes were especially good to Kim, who carded an eagle at the par-4 16th, and again at the par-5 closing hole for a bogey-free, 12-under 59, good enough to erase his 9-shot deficit and take home the title, his 67th Minor League Golf win.

Chase Koepka was also in the field, finishing T-10 after rounds of 69-71.