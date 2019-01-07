HONOLULU – It was a lesson in the power of social media.

“They found the truck,” Love smiled on Monday as he played a pro-am at the Sony Open.

Love posted Saturday a picture of his son’s Ford Raptor truck that had been stolen in the Buckhead area of Atlanta while Dru Love was at a movie.

“Ford Raptor stolen in Buckhead/ATL last night, reward, a (Southen Soul BBQ) gift card and a couple dozen (Titleist golf balls) for tip to recover,” Love wrote on Instagram.

Police recovered the truck Monday in Atlanta.

“They found it in a parking lot with the windows smashed out,” Love said.“It’s amazing how many people have talked about it and said they’ve seen it.”

Love said he had a dozen players ask about the stolen truck on Monday at Waialae Country Club and was stunned by the feedback he received on social media.

“Now with social media with how many people have talked about it, I saw (the truck) here, I saw it there,” Love said. “That’s why you do it.”