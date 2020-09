The cut has been made and 62 players will compete over the weekend at the 120th U.S. Open. Here's a look at third-round tee times at Winged Foot Golf Club and click here for how to watch the coverage on Peacock and NBC Sports.

(All times ET)

8:55 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre

9:06 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay

9:17 a.m. – Jason Day, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:28 a.m. – Brian Harman, Alex Noren

9:39 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

9:50 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry

10:01 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley

10:12 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Charles Howell III

10:23 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

10:34 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

10:45 a.m. – Danny Lee, Romain Langasque

10:56 a.m. – Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im

11:07 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson

11:18 a.m. – Adam Long, John Pak (a)

11:29 a.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith

11:40 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

11:51 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson

12:02 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

12:13 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson

12:24 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

12:35 p.m. – Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover

12:46 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

12:57 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

1:08 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Jon Rahm

1:19 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:30 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

1:41 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

1:52 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

2:03 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas

2:14 p.m. – Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:25 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed