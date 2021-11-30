Tiger Woods can play 'a little hit and giggle;' PNC with Charlie on his radar?

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods said he was pleased with his recovery from the single-vehicle car crash that left him hospitalized for weeks, but he was clear there is no timeline for his return to competition.

“I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen,” Woods said Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge. “Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that.”

One such “hit and giggle” event that could be on Woods’ radar is the PNC Championship, which will be held Dec. 18-19 in Central Florida. Woods and his son, Charlie, competed in the event last year and there had been some speculation that he would be able to return this year.

Woods recently posted a video of himself hitting a wedge and said Tuesday that he has played “full holes” during his recovery. He would also be able to ride in a golf cart and could depend on his son for any shots he might not be able to hit, but he didn’t sound like a man poised for a return.

“To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye opening, but at least I'm able to do it again. That's something that, for a while there, it didn't look like I was going to,” he said. “Now I'm able to participate in the sport of golf, now to what level, I do not know that. I'll keep you abreast.”

PNC Championship officials said last week they are holding a spot in the field for Woods and his son if he is able to play.