Tiger Woods headed home soon? Rory McIlroy says 'hopefully' in 'next week or so'

mcilroy_woods_1920_pga20_d2_teebox
Getty Images

Could Tiger Woods be heading home soon?

During a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, Rory McIlroy said that he had recently spoken to Woods, who is currently in Los Angeles recovering from a serious car accident on Feb. 23, and mentioned that Woods could be nearing a return to Florida.

“He’s doing better,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, see his kids, see his family. But yeah, he’s doing better. All of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg, as well as significant trauma to his right ankle, after being involved in a single-car rollover crash south of Los Angeles. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to insert a rod, screws and pins to stabilize his leg and ankle, and was transferred a couple of days later to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continues his recovery process.

Woods’ team hasn’t provided any updates on the golfer’s health since releasing a statement on Feb. 26, saying, “The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.”

McIlroy also said Woods texted him last Sunday before and after the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where McIlroy opened in 66 before eventually shooting a closing 76 and tying for 10th.

“He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday,” McIlroy said. “Things didn’t quite go to plan. He was the first one to text me and be like ‘What’s going on here?’ So, even from the hospital bed, he’s still giving me some heat.”

