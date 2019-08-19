A day after finishing the year outside of the top-8 qualifiers for this year’s U.S. Presidents Cup team, Tiger Woods was asked his thoughts on potential captain’s picks. Specifically, he was asked about making himself a pick.

“That's up to myself and the vice captains and eight guys [who qualified for the team],” Woods said Monday during a conference call. “I'm going to keep an open line of communication with my players and my vice captains to find the four guys that they want to go down there with and who best fits the team.”

Golf Central Who's in, who's out: Prez qualifying ends at BMW Automatic qualifying for the Presidents Cup came to a close Sunday at the BMW Championship. There were no changes to the U.S. or International team’s top eight qualifiers.

Woods said it is important that players who have already qualified for the matches in December as well as his four potential picks remain competitive this fall but that doesn’t necessarily mean playing more PGA Tour events.

“I'll be playing with a lot of the guys [in south Florida],” said Woods, who is only scheduled to play the new Zozo Championship this fall. “They're going to be getting ready for some of the fall events, we'll have some matches, and that's always fun because we're able to talk trash and have a great time and try and get in one another's pockets. That will be something that I will definitely rely on.”

Woods will announce his four captain’s picks Nov. 4, and currently that list of potential candidates includes Gary Woodland (No. 9), Tony Finau (Bo. 10), Rickie Fowler (No. 11), Patrick Reed (No. 12) and Woods at No. 13.