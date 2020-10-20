Tiger Woods with Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele at Zozo Championship

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – There probably won’t be any need for an introduction but Tiger Woods will get a chance to get to know Matthew Wolff a little better this week at the Zozo Championship.

Woods will be grouped with Wolff for the first time in Wolff's PGA Tour career for Rounds 1 and 2 at Sherwood Country Club. Xander Schauffele will join the party at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday off the 10th tee. The threesome plays at 2:51 p.m. on Friday off the first tee.

Woods won last year’s Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd Tour title to tie Sam Snead for the all-time victory mark. The event was relocated to Sherwood Country Club this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other side of the draw Rory McIlroy will be grouped with Webb Simpson and Phil Mickelson, who won his second consecutive event on the PGA Tour Champions last week. The threesome tees off No. 1 at 2:51 p.m. ET.

In the group just ahead of McIlroy on Thursday will be Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed at 2:40 p.m.; while Jon Rahm, who has a chance to unseat world No. 1 Dustin Johnson this week, will play in the group ahead of Woods at 1:34 p.m. with Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama, who finished second to Woods last year in Japan.