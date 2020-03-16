Tiger Woods: 'More important things in life than a golf tournament'

For the first time since the coronavirus canceled sporting events across the world, Tiger Woods has broken his Twitter silence.

Woods tweeted Monday afternoon, three days after Augusta National announced that the Masters was being postponed, but did not specifically mention the fact that his Masters title defense has been put on hold.

"There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now," Woods said. "We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community."

Woods hasn't teed it up since the final round of the Genesis Invitational, opting to skip the WGC-Mexico Championship, Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

"I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed," Woods tweeted after announcing he wouldn't make the trip to TPC Sawgrass. "My back is simply just not ready for play next week."

Now, Woods has plenty of time to rest his ailing back, as the PGA Tour schedule is not slated to resume until the RBC Heritage at the earliest.