Tiger Woods thought he was in Florida after L.A. crash, according to collision report

Tiger Woods believed he was in Florida and had no memory of the events leading up to the single-vehicle accident on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, according to the traffic collision report released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods’ Genesis SUV was traveling between 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when it struck a curb, veered through a lane for oncoming traffic and flipped before coming to rest in a field. Deputies determined the cause of the accident was unsafe speed for the road conditions and an inability to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The 22-page report describes Woods’ condition when deputies arrived at the scene. He was unconscious and he had lacerations on his lower front jaw, bruising on his right and left rib cage, a fractured right tibia and fibula and a possible right ankle injury.

Woods was described as somewhat combative at the scene and he had low blood pressure which are both symptoms conducive with the type of traumatic injuries he sustained.

“[Woods] was acting in a manner consistent with someone suffering from shock due to having been involved in a major traffic collision,” the report read.

While receiving treatment for his injuries at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Woods told deputies he thought he was in Florida and that he’d completed “two long photo shoots” the day before, but couldn’t remember anything after that.

Deputies did not perform a field sobriety test because of Woods’ injuries and noted there were no open containers of alcohol. He was also responsive to questions and his speech wasn’t slurred. Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from the resort where Woods was staying. “He did not appear to be in a hurry,” the report read.