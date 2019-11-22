Go Michael Lorenzo-Vera!

That’s certainly what Bernd Wiesberger is thinking after two rounds of the European Tour season finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

Wiesberger leads the overall Race to Dubai, but with the way he’s played thus far this week, he could use some help from the Frenchman to finish in first place.

And still, that might not be enough.

Only four players can surpass Wiesberger for the season title, but a pair of them are inside the top 2 through two rounds in Dubai.

Lorenzo-Vera (69) leads the climactic event at 12 under. Tommy Fleetwood, currently No. 2 in the RTD, and Jon Rahm, No. 3, are tied for second place at 9 under.

“It's just a classic case really of trying to stay in the moment and each shot as it comes,” Fleetwood told reporters. “There's a lot going on over the weekend. There's a lot of different scenarios and players in the mix.”

Fleetwood, who won the RTD in 2017, shot 68 on Friday. Rahm, seeking his first overall title, eagled the par-5 18th for a 69. Wiesberger (71) is at 3 under par, tied for tied for 13th.

"I was jealous of Rory [McIlroy] yesterday so I tried to copy that," Rahm told reporters, in reference to McIlroy's eagle on 18 in Round 1.

"No, I actually had some doubts. It was 236 metres to the pin, 245 [yards] to cover the water on the left side and the wind came in from the right.

"It had to be a perfect 5- wood to get all the way there. If it missed it could potentially go in the water and for a 3-wood – long right or long left is not a good spot to be on that hole.

"I decided to be brave on that one and hit as hard a 5-wood as I could hit and it came out, I could not have hit a better shot."

Here is a full look at the Race to Dubai scenarios in place, but should Fleetwood or Rahm win this week, and Wiesberger doesn’t finish solo second, then they would capture the seasonal trophy. Fleetwood and Rahm can also earn RTD honors title by finishing in second place, depending on where Wiesberger ends up.

Given the current standings through 36 holes in Dubai, Fleetwood would win the Race to Dubai title.