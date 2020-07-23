Tony Finau (65) two back of 3M Open lead in first round since caddie split

Tony Finau didn't miss a beat in transitioning to a new face on the bag for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Finau split with longtime caddie Greg Bodine following an eighth-place finish at last week's Memorial Tournament, one where Finau held at least a share of the lead after each of the first two rounds but struggled to a final-round 78. The two had been together since Finau's rookie year on Tour in 2014-15, and Bodine looped for Finau during his lone Tour victory at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

But this week he has swing coach Boyd Summerhays filling in as caddie, and the two quickly found a groove as Finau opened with a 6-under 65, two off the lead at the 3M Open.

"We're very close. No hard feelings no matter what, I think that's a good dynamic to have when you're out there," Finau said. "I didn't have him say too much. I know I'm playing well and for the most part just bring him in when I want him."

Finau missed just one green in regulation during an opening round that included seven birdies. At 6 under he is tied alongside Ryan Moore, Nick Watney and Xinjun Zhang. Richy Werenski leads the way, following an 8-under 63. Michael Thompson is alone in second place at 7 under.

Finau told reporters that Summerhays' stint as caddie wouldn't extend beyond this week, as the search begins for a more permanent replacement for Bodine. Their six-year run included several highlights, as Finau reached the top 10 in the world rankings and made the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams the last two years. But it also featured a number of close calls as Finau remains in search for career win No. 2, including a playoff loss earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and a disappointing weekend last week at Muirfield Village.

"I think me and my caddie had a great run. We were together for six years and it's a tough thing, you know," Finau said. "On a personal level I love the guy and on a business level I felt it was time for a change in my situation and something just different. Unfortunately, our relationship business-wise has ended, but I look forward to getting somebody on the bag and making another great run."