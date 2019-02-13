Trump installs room-sized golf simulator in White House

Here's a tasty little nugget for those who criticize President Donald Trump for playing too much golf.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has installed a room-sized golf simulator in the White House.

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Post that the system, which was put in during the last few weeks, cost about $50,000 and that the president paid for it personally.

The system replaced an older, less sophisticated simulator that had been installed during President Obama's time in office.

While the simulator would allow Trump to play virtual rounds at courses all over the world, the source added that he hadn't used it since it was put in.

Trump took a brief hiatus from golf during the recent government shutdown, but was spotted at his course in Jupiter, Fla., earlier this month with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.