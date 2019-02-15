Tiger’s putting woes included four three-putts, the worst coming at the par-5 17th hole after hitting his third shot to 20 feet. “I don't know what it is, I just didn't feel very comfortable with my putter today, couldn't see my lines, and consequently I hit just a boatload of bad putts,” he said. This was just the third time in 1,252 career Tour rounds that he had four three-putts.