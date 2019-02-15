LOS ANGELES – We will make this quick since our man had a quick turnaround following his first round at the Genesis Open:
- Tiger finally got his week started following Thursday’s seven-hour weather delay but his putter was as cold as the weather. He bogeyed two of his first seven holes before rebounding with four consecutive birdies on his way to a 1-under 70.
- “I hit it well and putted awful,” he said. That pretty much sums up a round that featured 17 of 18 greens hit in regulation and 34 putts. It was the most putts in an under-par round on the PGA Tour for Tiger since the 2007 U.S. Open.
- Tiger’s putting woes included four three-putts, the worst coming at the par-5 17th hole after hitting his third shot to 20 feet. “I don't know what it is, I just didn't feel very comfortable with my putter today, couldn't see my lines, and consequently I hit just a boatload of bad putts,” he said. This was just the third time in 1,252 career Tour rounds that he had four three-putts.
- The bright side of a gloomy day was his ball-striking. His 17 greens in regulation were his most in a Tour round since 2012 and he was 10th in strokes gained: approach to the green.
- Tiger was tied for 55th following his round and just one shot inside the cut line. It probably didn’t help that he was scheduled to tee off for Round 2 at 5:02 p.m. (ET).
- He could take some solace in the fact that his 1-under round was an improvement over his start at Riviera Country Club last year when he opened with a 72 and missed the cut by four strokes.