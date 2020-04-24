USGA cancels U.S. Girls’ Junior, U.S. Junior because of coronavirus concerns

As the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the USGA has again altered its championship schedule, the USGA said in a release.

Both the U.S. Girls' Junior, which was originally scheduled for July 13-18, and the U.S. Junior Amateur, slated for July 20-25, have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The USGA has already canceled the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball on March 17, and the U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open on April 6.

“Our primary focus when making determinations around championships continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA. “While we are incredibly disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel our two junior championships, we know it is the right one.”

In addition, the USGA is delaying entries until the week of May 18 for the U.S. Women's Amateur (Aug. 3-9), U.S. Amateur (Aug. 10-16), U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur (Aug. 28-Sept. 3), U.S. Senior Amateur (Aug. 28-Sept. 3), U.S. Mid-Amateur (Sept. 12-17) and the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur (Sept. 12-17).

The USGA is also delaying opening entries for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball and the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championships until the week of July 6.

