The USGA grants 12 exemptions for the The Country Club's U.S. Open

As players around the country are taking part in Golf's Longest Day Monday, trying to claim the U.S. Open's final spots, the USGA announced exemptions for 12 players.

On Monday, Aaron Wise, fresh off a runner-up at the Memorial, cracked the OWGR's top 60 (moving to No. 44), earning him a spot in next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Luke List, who notched his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, rose to No. 59 in the world to obtain a trip to Brookline.

Ten other players got into the championship via the four-event U.S. Open 2022 European Qualifying Series, which ended on June 5.

Those players are Victor Perez of France, Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, Sam Horsfield of England, Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, Kalle Samooja of Finland, Wil Besseling of Netherlands, Yannik Paul of Germany, Richard Mansell of England and Marcel Schneider of Germany.

On June 5, Samooja won the Porsche European Open for his maiden DP World Tour win. The week prior, Perez bested Fox in a four-hole playoff to win the Dutch Open. Fox won the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February.

The first event of the qualifying series was the Betfred British Masters, which Olesen won with a dramatic eagle-birdie finish after years of turmoil. Horsfield won the following week at the Soudal Open.

Fox, Olesen and Horsfield will be playing in their fourth U.S. Opens. Perez and Soderberg qualified for their third and second Opens, while Samooja, Besseling, Mansell, Schneider and Paul will make their U.S. Open debut.

After final qualifying, the USGA will hold one final spot in the field for a multiple-time PGA Tour winner and will award a full-point allocation for the Tour Championship.