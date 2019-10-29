USGA, R&A to release distance insights project by February

The USGA and R&A announced Tuesday that a joint report on a multi-year distance insights project will be released by Feb. 4, 2020.

The two governing bodies first announced the creation of the project in May 2018, and the relevant data from discussions with industry leaders and golfers from all ranks was collected through the early portion of 2019. While the full report was initially expected to be released sometime this year, that deadline has now been revised.

"Reinforcing our commitment to ensure that the report is the most comprehensive review of distance to date, we are taking more time to complete our due diligence," the statement read. "We appreciate the contributions and support we have received and believe that the data and discussion will benefit the entire golf community."

The stated goal of the project is to examine the past, present and future impacts of distance on the global game. In January the two groups jointly released a distance report from the 2018 season, which examined data from seven major tours and found that driving distance increased 1.7 yards on top of the 3-yard gain that was documented in 2017.