USGA releases list of qualifying sites for U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles

The USGA released on Wednesday its qualifying sites for the U.S. Women's Open. The championship will be contested June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Qualifying will be conducted across 26 sites, including those in South Korea, England and Japan. The 36-hole qualifiers are scheduled to take place between April 19 and May 16, and are open to female professionals and amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 2.4. Online entry applications opens Feb. 16 and continues through April 6.

The USGA accepted 1,595 entries for last year's U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. Qualifying was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and has not been contested internationally the last two years.

Hilary Lunke (2003) and Birdie Kim (2005) are the lone two players to win the U.S. Women's Open after going through qualifying.

Here is a complete list of sites:

Tuesday, April 19

Meridian Valley Country Club, Kent, Wash.

Friday, April 22

Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Monday, April 25

Boso Country Club, Chiba, Japan

Tuesday, April 26

Soule Park Golf Course, Ojai, Calif.

Gainey Ranch Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Thursday, April 28

Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas

Monday, May 2

Mark Bostick Golf Course at the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

Tuesday, May 3

Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Clubs at Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas

Wednesday, May 4

The Forest Country Club, Fort Myers, Fla.

Fox Run Golf Club, Eureka, Mo.

Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

Monday, May 9

El Macero (Calif.) Country Club

Pauma Valley (Calif.) Country Club

Willoughby Golf Club, Stuart, Fla.

Dunwoody Country Club, Atlanta, Ga.

Oahu Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Stonebridge Country Club, Aurora, Ill.

Chaska (Minn.) Town Course

Tuesday, May 10

Dragonfly Golf Club, Madera, Calif.

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Morris County Golf Club, Morristown, N.J.

Wednesday, May 11

Belle Haven Country Club, Alexandria, Va.

Thursday, May 12

Worcester (Mass.) Country Club

Monday, May 16