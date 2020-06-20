Vaughn Taylor, Luke List among 11 negative tests following Nick Watney's positive

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Both Vaughn Taylor and Luke List have tested negative for COVID-19 following Nick Watney’s withdrawal from the RBC Heritage on Friday after he became the PGA Tour’s first positive test since play resumed last week.

According to the Tour, 11 tests were administered since Watney tested positive and all of those tests were returned negative.

Watney remains in self-quarantine on Hilton Head Island, S.C., per the Tour’s protocols. His caddie Tony Navarro, and another caddie, Don Gadberry, who works for Brendon Todd, also had to self-quarantine, although both tested negative for COVID-19, according to numerous sources.

Gadberry and Navarro stayed in the same rental house this week, and according to the Tour’s protocols they had to follow CDC guidelines and self-quarantine anyone who was in “close contact” with someone who tests positive.