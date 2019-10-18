Hovland (69) extends PGA Tour record of consecutive rounds in the 60s

Getty Images

Viktor Hovland probably scoffs at the idea of the phrase 'quit while you're ahead.'

A day after setting a PGA Tour record with his 18th consecutive round in the 60s, Hovland was at it again Friday during the second round of the CJ Cup in South Korea where he carded his 19th straight round in the 60s. The newly-minted Tour member drained a testy par putt at the par-4 ninth to keep his streak alive.

"No, it's cool," Hovland said Friday following a second straight 3-under 69. Obviously I would have liked to have maybe higher finishes in the tournaments that I've played, but it really goes to show the consistency that I've had over the summer."

CJ Cup: Full-field scores | Full coverage

But it's not like this record was on Hovland's mind coming into the week. Last month, Hovland fired consecutive 70s on the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship.

"I didn't really think much about it because I played in England three weeks ago and I didn't shoot rounds in the 60s there, so I didn't really think about it."

Don't think he's about to start thinking about it, either. While Hovland knows how special this achievement is, he's still focused on finding the winner's circle.

"I mean, it's cool to kind of be a part of history, but you can kind of find records to fit you if that makes sense, Hovland said. "Bottom line is I just try to shoot as low as I can and try to win a golf tournament."

