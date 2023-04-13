Viktor Hovland takes no days off after Masters, opens with 64 at RBC Heritage

Another Thursday, another low round from Viktor Hovland.

Last week, Hovland opened in 7-under 65 to co-lead the Masters after Day 1, and he went seven-deep again this week to begin the RBC Heritage.

The Norwegian’s bogey-free 64 came courtesy of seven birdies, only one of which came on a par 5 at the par-71 layout.

“Hit some really nice shots starting the day but didn't make the putts,” Hovland said. “It was a little frustrating, but stayed patient and just kept on hitting great shots. Then the putter started heating up, and it felt very stress-free from there on in.”

Hovland started on the par-4 10th at Harbour Town Golf Links, opening with four straight pars before birdieing half his remaining holes.

He’ll look to play better over the final 54 holes than he did a week ago at Augusta National, where he was on the bad side of the weather draw and ultimately finished T-7, six shots back of Jon Rahm. One area the former Oklahoma State star believes he can improve is course management, most notably choosing the correct target on approach shots.

“I took a big lesson from not short-siding myself as much last week because out there on that golf course on some of those pins, I got a little too greedy and I missed it in the wrong spots, and I just can't allow myself to do that,” Hovland said. “So this week I'm just trying to play a bit more, not conservatively, but making sure that I hit more greens, center of the greens, and can kind of lean on my putter. And if I do miss a green, I feel like my short game's in a good spot where I can get up and down.”

Hovland said there was no Masters hangover, and that he didn’t even take Monday off. It sounds as if he intended to leave the clubs in the car for a day, but couldn’t resist getting on the golf course despite a marathon Sunday in Augusta.

“I drove from Augusta to here Sunday night, and my mom was headed back home on Monday morning,” Hovland said. “So I drove her to the airport, drove back, and then just got some lunch. And then I was pretty bored and I was actually feeling fine. So I went out and played the back nine out here kind of before it got dark.”

After another opening round that has him positioned at the top of the leaderboard, there shouldn’t be any more boredom this week for the ninth-ranked player in the world.