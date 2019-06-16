Earlier this year, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland met Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette.

Woodland, who was playing a practice round alongside Matt Kuchar, embraced Bockerstette and encouraged her to hit a tee shot at TPC Scottsdale's infamous par-3 16th hole.

Amy not only hit the tee shot, she ended up making a par that amazed Woodland and went viral.

Golf Central Remember when: Amy B. amazes Woodland Amy Bockerstette, a 20-year-old golfer with Down syndrome, got to play the iconic 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and made par with Gary Woodland watching.

Woodland became a Bockerstette fan that day and Amy became a fan of Gary's as well.

Fast-forward five months and Amy watched live as Woodland captured his first major title at the 119th U.S. Open. And, as you can see below, she was more excited for Woodland's win that she was for her inspirational performance in Phoenix.

And thanks to the wonders of modern technology, Woodland got a chance to chat with Amy via FaceTime after his post-victory news conference.

"The world needs more of her in it. Her attitude, her love for life, love for the game and her positive energy is so contagious," Woodland said after his breakthrough major victory. "I've had the pleasure to continue to speak with her. She sent me a nice video when I got sick and had to pull out of Wells Fargo. She sent me an amazing birthday video, singing happy birthday to me. She's a special girl, special parents, and it's nice to call her a friend."