Phil Mickelson has proven his all-world talent extends well beyond the golf course - to sports like karate and football ... and apparently, baseball.

Earlier this week while in Minneapolis to help promote next month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Mickelson took part in Minnesota Twins batting practice and of course he knocked one out of the park, we think:

I’m here promoting the @KPMGWomensPGA Championship next month but couldn’t pass up the chance to hit 💣’s and go yard! pic.twitter.com/nWouJgTpiJ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 7, 2019

Lefty's silky smooth swing no doubt transitions seamlessly from the course to the baseball diamond, but we'll have to take Mickelson's word that he went "yard," since the video he posted to Twitter looks like it was taken on the same camera used whenever "Bigfoot" is spotted.