Brooks Koepka might be sporting a blonder look, but he's still Brooks Koepka. Or is he? As you can see, and hear, Koepka was introduced as Bruce Koepka at the start of Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Of course, Koepka isn't the first player to have his name altered by a first-tee announcer. In fact, it's not the first time that it's happened to Bruce, or Brooks Cupcake.