Watch: Florida Man plays through giant gator because Florida

lafferty_1920_gator_screengrab.jpg
Steel Lafferty/Instagram

Some people are more afraid of alligators on the golf course than others. Just ask Smylie Kaufman.

But one Florida Man was undeterred at the sight of a giant gator during a recent round of golf, casually playing his shot over the large reptile.

Steel Lafferty was playing ChampionsGate Country Club near Orlando on Wednesday when a 7-foot gator appeared and walked right in front of his ball.

Lafferty told FOX 35 that the gator strolled about 100 yards before finally disappearing into a lake near the green.

Lafferty is a professional wakeboarder by trade, but he has definitely caught the golf bug.

He's made several videos that have gone viral in the golf community over the past few years:

crazyace_1920.jpg
Grill Room

Watch: Craziest mini-golf ace you'll ever see

BY Grill Room Team  — 

First off, don't try this at home. But out of the danger comes this viral clip of a kid smashing a drive during a round of mini golf that miraculously finds the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.
Grill Room

Phil roasts Donald over greens books ban

BY Jason Crook  — 

As the debate over how to fix slow play rages on, some of the biggest names in the sport are taking to Twitter. And Luke Donald found out the hard way, don't mess with Phil Mickelson on social media.
Grill Room

Harrington loses clubs on flight, 1st time in 32 years

BY Samantha Marks  — 

Padraig Harrington tweeted Monday was the 'first time in 32 years of traveling that [his] clubs failed to arrive on the way to a tournament.'