Watch: Florida Man plays through giant gator because Florida

Some people are more afraid of alligators on the golf course than others. Just ask Smylie Kaufman.

But one Florida Man was undeterred at the sight of a giant gator during a recent round of golf, casually playing his shot over the large reptile.

Steel Lafferty was playing ChampionsGate Country Club near Orlando on Wednesday when a 7-foot gator appeared and walked right in front of his ball.

Lafferty told FOX 35 that the gator strolled about 100 yards before finally disappearing into a lake near the green.

Lafferty is a professional wakeboarder by trade, but he has definitely caught the golf bug.

He's made several videos that have gone viral in the golf community over the past few years: