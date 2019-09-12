Watch: Fresh off Rookie of the Year award, Im drains first ace of season

Sungjae Im had an impressive rookie campaign on the PGA Tour, capped off by claiming the Rookie of the Year award Wednesday. But he's got no intentions of slowing down in Year 2.

Im is kicking off the new year at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and already provided a spark to the new season after his tee shot at the par-3 16th at The Old White TPC.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Full-field scores | Full coverage

This is nothing new, though, for Im. Last season, Im carded a hole-in-one at the par-3 13th at TPC Sawgrass.

Guess they do say history has a way of repeating itself.