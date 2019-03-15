With so much attention put on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, the other par-3s can often be overlooked. For those who were camped out at No. 13 when Sungjae Im strolled through, they were treated to quite the show.

Im took aim with an 8-iron at the 152-yard 13th Friday at The Players, suck it just a few feet past the hole and spun it back as if he were reeling in his fishing pole.





The ace moved Im to 3 under on the day, and it marked the second hole-in-one this week, after Ryan Moore carded a one at the par-3 17th hole yesterday. It's also the 30th hole-in-one in Players history, and the 12th at the 13th hole.