Watch: Jordan Spieth four-putts to lose lead at Charles Schwab Challenge

Getty Images

It was all going so well for Jordan Spieth. Six under par and bogey-free in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spieth led the tournament by two strokes entering the par-4 third, his 12th hole of the day.

After hitting the green in regulation, and only having 29 feet for birdie, and being a confident Spieth, the chance to extend his advantage was legit.

But, perhaps overly confident, Spieth ran his birdie putt 3 feet past the hole. He then ran his par effort another 3 feet past. And then missed his bogey putt, you guessed it, 3 feet long. Here's a look at the series of three putts from 3 feet.

The four-putt double bogey dropped Spieth to 9 under par for the tournament, and into a share of the lead, at the time, with Xander Schauffele. He then went wayward with his tee shot at the par-4 fourth, his 13th, and made bogey to fall one back.

