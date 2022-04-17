×

WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday, climbs leaderboard

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he’s made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round.

After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.


Two more pars at Nos. 3 and 4 sent Spieth to the par-5 fifth needing some more fireworks to continue to climb the leaderboard.

After a great tee shot and an approach that found the right side of the green, Spieth rolled in a 24-footer for another eagle to reach 12 under and tie the lead.


Spieth, who has only one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, is looking to win for the first time since the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Watch: Spieth closes Rd. 3 with brutal lip-out

BY Brentley Romine  — 

A birdie would’ve given Jordan Spieth a 5-under 66 and pushed him to 10 under, a shot back of leader Harold Varner III.
Golf Central

Putting, wind keep Spieth's 68 from being special

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Coming off a disappointing missed cut at the Masters, Jordan Spieth is halfway to his first top-25 finish since Pebble Beach after carding a 3-under 68 in gusty conditions Friday at Harbour Town.
Golf Central

Oh deer: Deer halts play in front of Spieth

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jordan Spieth was about to hit his approach shot on Harbor Town's par-4 eighth before a deer sprung onto the fairway.