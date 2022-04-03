Watch: Masters tweets video of Tiger Woods' Sunday practice round

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon after tweeting that competing in the 86th Masters Tournament would be a “game-time decision.”

Woods, around 3:20 p.m. ET, warmed up for 20 minutes on the practice grounds and then played the second nine with caddie Joe LaCava on his bag.

The course was closed to the media and public well before Woods set out on his practice round, which he was using to help determine if he will be playing his first official event since a Feb. 2021 car crash nearly took his right leg.

Augusta National captured footage of Woods’ Sunday session and turned it into one minute of gold, certain to excite everyone who is waiting for a "yes" from Tiger.