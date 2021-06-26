Watch: Once again, water scare puts a jolt into Nelly Korda's heart rate

Getty Images

On Thursday, Nelly Korda’s heart rate jumped after her ball narrowly avoided water on the par-3 15th at Atlanta Athletic Club.

It skyrocketed on Saturday as she thought for sure her tee shot on the same hole was fated to a watery grave.

“Water,” she said after striking her 6-iron from 176 yards.

But it wasn’t. To her astonishment, her ball landed safely, right of the putting surface.

Korda, who is wearing a Whoop device, which monitors her heart rate, was around 130 beats per minute before she hit her tee shot at No. 15 on Saturday. She was up to 150 bpm after her ball landed.

Korda couldn’t stop smiling on the tee box – and even on the green – as she managed to par the hole and remain in a share of the lead.

