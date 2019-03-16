Watch: Power makes hole-in-one on par-3 third hole at Players

It didn't get quite the same reaction as Ryan Moore's ace on the famed 17th island green Thursday, but it counts the same on the scorecard.

Ireland's Seamus Power made a hole-in-one on the 155-yard, par-3 third hole on Saturday at The Players, landing his tee shot just short of the pin and watching it roll forward into the hole.

☘️ Hole-in-one ☘️



On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, @Power4Seamus has the luck of the Irish on his side. 🇮🇪#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0ZoOis99AA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2019

The 32-year-old still only managed a 1-over 73 on Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass, but his ace was was only the fourth in Players history at the third hole, and first since Chris DiMarco's in 2001.