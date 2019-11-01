Rory McIlroy made five birdies and an eagle in his second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions, but it was a bogey that was arguably his best score of the day.

Playing a 3-wood at the par-4 16th, McIlroy wildly hooked his tee shot into the left trees, flinging his club during the follow-through.

McIlroy re-teed, hitting his provisional with an iron and managed to make a round-saving, bogey-5.

That dropped him to 8 under par for the tournament, three strokes off the lead. But McIlroy eagled the par-5 18th to finish one back.