Watch: McIlroy flings clubs, goes OB, saves bogey at 16th hole

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy made five birdies and an eagle in his second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions, but it was a bogey that was arguably his best score of the day.

Playing a 3-wood at the par-4 16th, McIlroy wildly hooked his tee shot into the left trees, flinging his club during the follow-through.

McIlroy re-teed, hitting his provisional with an iron and managed to make a round-saving, bogey-5.

That dropped him to 8 under par for the tournament, three strokes off the lead. But McIlroy eagled the par-5 18th to finish one back.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Watch: McIlroy laces app. to 3 feet, eagles finish

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Three shots off the lead, Rory McIlroy struck a brilliant approach shot to 3 feet at the par-5 18th en route to a closing eagle.
Golf Central

Blazing start, brilliant finish put McIlroy one back

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy stalled in the middle of his second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions, but his start and his finish have him in contention.
Golf Central

Rory surges into WGC mix with back-nine blitz

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy got off to a slow start but rallied to move into contention with an opening 67 in China.