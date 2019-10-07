Watch: Tiger cracks jokes, finds buried treasure on 'Fallon'

Getty Images

There was a time when Jimmy Fallon (kinda, sorta) beat Tiger Woods at his own game.

But judging from a quick look at their first hole scores from their latest trip to the course, order has been restored in that regard.

However, their latest trip to Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey came with a lot more than golf.

After finishing what sounded like an adventure of a hole with Fallon carding a 15, "The Tonight Show" host set Woods up for a couple of zingers and somehow convinced him to celebrate finding some buried treasure like he had just won his 16th major.

While the clip is definitely worth a watch, Fallon went ahead and posted the lasting image to his Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram

Celebrate the moments of your life.

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

