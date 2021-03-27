Watch: Tommy Fleetwood aces par-3 fourth on way to victory over Dylan Frittelli

Getty Images

The final day of pool play at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was highlighted by Sergio Garcia's walk-off hole-in-one at the par-3 fourth to win his playoff against Lee Westwood.

The first day of one-and-done play was highlighted by Tommy Fleetwood's ace on the same hole, from 179 yards, on Saturday.

That gave Fleetwood an early 2-up advantage and Frittelli never got closer. The Englishman beat the former Texas Longhorn, 4 and 3, to advance to Saturday afternoon's quarterfinals at Austin CC. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

'Not got the lightest touch': Caddie breaks sign

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tommy Fleetwood was pretty much expecting his caddie to do harm to a sign as he attempted to move it.
Golf Central

Back in the U.S., Tommy Fleetwood returning to competition at 3M Open

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tommy Fleetwood is back in the U.S. and ready to compete in next week's 3M Open, having quarantined in the Hamptons for two weeks.
News & Opinion

Tour works to keep all safe, get foreign players in U.S.

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The PGA Tour's health protocols lay a good foundation of safety as it works to get foreign players to the U.S. for competition.