Watch: Zach Johnson, yet again, accidentally hits tee ball

Getty Images

OK, this is just getting silly.

Zach Johnson accidentally hit his tee ball as he took a practice swing with his driver at TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole Saturday at The Players Championship. The ball hit the toe of Johnson's driver and appeared to fly into the gathered crowd.

Rule 6.2b states a ball is not in play from the teeing area until a stroke is made, so Johnson was not penalized. He is well aware of that rule, too, as he's done something similar not once but twice before in front of television cameras.

He hit a tee ball on accident last month at the WM Phoenix Open, and most famously, he hit a drive by mistake on Augusta National's 13th hole during the 2019 Masters, his ball hitting the tee marker before ricocheting back across the teeing ground.

At this point, either Johnson moves back a few inches when taking his practice swings, or he leans into it and we see him do something ceremonial to kick off next year's Ryder Cup in Italy.

