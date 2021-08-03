This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for WGC-FedEx St. Jude and more

While the women grab the spotlight in Tokyo at the Olympics (click here for how to watch), the men are back to the PGA Tour grind with a couple of events. Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.

PGA Tour

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

Course specs: Par 70, 7,233 yards

Purse: $10.5 million

Defending champion: Justin Thomas

Notables in the field: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Thomas

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, noon-5 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, noon-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, noon-2 p.m., GC; 2-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, noon-2 p.m., GC; 2-6 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour

Baracuda Championship (modified Stableford scoring)

Thursday-Sunday, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,518

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Richy Werenski

Notables in the field: Branden Grace, Padraig Harrington, Matt Kuchar, Tom Lewis, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Brandt Snedeker, Michael Thompson, Camilo Villegas, Gary Woodland

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC (final hour, digital-only); Friday, second round, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC (final hour, digital-only); Saturday, third round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6-9 p.m., GC

USGA

U.S. Women's Amateur

Monday-Sunday, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,488 yards

Purse: N/A

Defending champion: Rose Zhang

Notables in the field: Megga Ganne, Rachel Heck, Tsubasa Kajitani, Aline Krauter, Rachel Kuehn, Emilia Migliaccio, Alessia Nobilio, Emma Spitz, Zhang

Tee times/scores: Click here

TV schedule: Wednesday, first round of match play, 2-5 p.m., GC; Thursday, Round of 16, 2-5 p.m., Peacock; Friday, quarterfinals, 2-5 p.m., Peacock, Saturday, semifinals, 2-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, finals, 2-5 p.m., GC

European Tour

Hero Open

Thursday-Sunday, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

Course specs: Par 72, 6,836 yards

Purse: €1,250,000

Defending champion: Sam Horsfield

Notables in the field: Lucas Bjerregaard, Jorge Campillo, Marcus Kinhult, Alexander Levy, Renato Paratore, Eddie Pepperell, Brandon Stone, Andy Sullivan

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC (digital-only); Friday, second round, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC (digital-only); Saturday, third round, 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC (digital-only); Sunday, final round, 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC (digital-only)

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Oakridge CC, Farmington, Utah

Course specs: Par 71, 7,045 yards

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Kyle Jones

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 5-9 p.m., GC (digital-only); Friday, second round, 5-9 p.m., GC (digital-only); Saturday, third round, 6-8 p.m., GC (digital-only); Sunday, final round, 6-8 p.m., GC (digital-only)