WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: Jon Rahm among four co-favorites

Getty Images

Jon Rahm may be No. 1 in the world, but he is one of four co-favorites to win this week in Memphis.

Rahm, who ascended to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after his Memorial victory two weeks ago, is listed at 12/1 to win the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which begins Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He is joined at 12/1 by Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Before his triumph at Muirfield Village, Rahm hadn't finished better than T-27 in four starts since the PGA Tour returned to action. He placed solo seventh last year in Memphis.

DeChambeau had notched seven straight top-8 finishes before his missed cut at Memorial, but his best finish in three starts at TPC Southwind, which began hosting this WGC last year, is T-45. Thomas lost in a playoff at the Workday Charity Open to go along with two other top-10s since the resumption of play at Colonial, and he was T-15 in his Memphis debut last year. McIlroy, who was bumped down to No. 2 in the world rankings, has cracked the top 30 just once in his last four Tour starts, though his last two trips to TPC Southwind has resulted in finishes of T-4 and T-7.

WGC featured groups: Rahm with Bryson, Rickie

 BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jon Rahm will play the first two rounds of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in a featured group with Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler.

Brooks Koepka, who is a T-62 finish at Memorial away from missing three straight cuts, is 25/1 to successfully defend his WGC-FedEx title.

Here is a list of notable odds to win:

12/1: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

16/1: Patrick Cantlay

20/1: Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa

30/1: Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bryson favored to win PGA, U.S. Open, Masters

BY Nick Menta  — 

Fresh off his bludgeoning of Detroit Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favorite for each of the three legs of the Pandemic Slam.
Golf Central

Nordqvist, Olson co-favorites on Cactus Tour

BY Nick Menta  — 

With the major tours shut down, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook is offering odds this week's Cactus Tour event in Phoenix, Arizona.
Golf Central

Farmers betting favorite is McIlroy, not Woods

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Tiger Woods returns to action Thursday at Torrey Pines but is not the betting favorite for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.