WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: Jon Rahm among four co-favorites

Jon Rahm may be No. 1 in the world, but he is one of four co-favorites to win this week in Memphis.

Rahm, who ascended to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after his Memorial victory two weeks ago, is listed at 12/1 to win the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which begins Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He is joined at 12/1 by Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Before his triumph at Muirfield Village, Rahm hadn't finished better than T-27 in four starts since the PGA Tour returned to action. He placed solo seventh last year in Memphis.

DeChambeau had notched seven straight top-8 finishes before his missed cut at Memorial, but his best finish in three starts at TPC Southwind, which began hosting this WGC last year, is T-45. Thomas lost in a playoff at the Workday Charity Open to go along with two other top-10s since the resumption of play at Colonial, and he was T-15 in his Memphis debut last year. McIlroy, who was bumped down to No. 2 in the world rankings, has cracked the top 30 just once in his last four Tour starts, though his last two trips to TPC Southwind has resulted in finishes of T-4 and T-7.

Brooks Koepka, who is a T-62 finish at Memorial away from missing three straight cuts, is 25/1 to successfully defend his WGC-FedEx title.

Here is a list of notable odds to win:

16/1: Patrick Cantlay

20/1: Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa

30/1: Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland