The Saudi International is hosting a handful of big-name players this week and none got off to a better start than world No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau shot 5-under 65 in the opening round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He's in a six-way tie for fourth place, four shots off the lead.

England's David Horsey leads the way after a 9-under 61. He's followed by Scotland's Stephen Gallacher (62) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (64).

Last week's winners, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey, both shot 1-under 69. Reed won the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open while Casey won the European Tour's Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Here's a look at where some of the other notable players stand after Round 1 (click for full scores):

T-17. Dustin Johnson (67)

T-17. Lee Westwood (67)

T-17. Tyrrell Hatton (67)

T-17. Martin Kaymer (67)

T-31. Phil Mickelson (68)

T-31. Tommy Fleetwood (68)

T-31. Tony Finau (68)

T-31. Justin Rose (68)

T-31. Viktor Hovland (68)

T-49. Patrick Reed (69)

T-49. Paul Casey (69)

T-72. Sergio Garcia (70)

T-72. Shane Lowry (70)

T-72. Graeme McDowell (70)

T-72. Jason Kokrak (70)