Will Zalatoris withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s unfortunate timing for Zalatoris, who came within an inch of winning the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend and was hoping for a bounce-back performance after the playoff loss. Luke List won on the first extra hole at Torrey Pines.

“I want to go get next week, it’s pretty simple,” Zalatoris said afterward.

Zalatoris 'battled like hell' but can't bury putts

 BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Will Zalatoris had his best chance yet for that maiden PGA Tour win on Saturday, but a familiar issue resurfaced.

Up to 29th in the world ranking, Zalatoris has finished inside the top 6 in each of his two starts this calendar year.

Zalatoris was not among the early commitments for next week’s WM Phoenix Open but he is expected to tee it up in two weeks at the Genesis Invitational. Greg Chalmers has replaced Zalatoris in the field at Pebble Beach.

