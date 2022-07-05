Xander Schauffele wins JP McManus Pro-Am as Tiger Woods struggles in first event since PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele is officially on a heater.

The 11th-ranked player in the world backed up his win at the Travelers Championship with a victory at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The event took place Monday and Tuesday at Adare Manor in Ireland, which will host the 2027 Ryder Cup, and featured a number of the world’s best, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods and more.

Schauffele got off to a good start with a first-round 8-under 64 that featured eight birdies compared to no bogeys and set a new course record at Adare Manor (Padraig Harrington would tie that course record on Day 2). A 2-under 70 in Tuesday’s second and final round was all the Olympic gold medalist needed to secure a one-shot victory over Sam Burns.

The San Diego State product is in the field for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open before heading to St Andrews in hopes of capturing his first major title.

Woods teed it up for the first time since a third-round 79 at the PGA Championship, after which he elected to withdraw from the year’s second major.

The 15-time major champion opened with a 5-over 77 Monday at Adare Manor that featured some sloppy iron play and a tough day on the greens. There was a slight improvement on the scorecard Tuesday, as Woods shot 2-over 74 to finish at 7 over for the event.

Woods is set to play next week at St Andrews, the site of his first two Open Championship victories, coming in 2000 and 2005.

Here are notable finishes from Adare Manor: