Year by year: Tiger Woods' career record at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods competed in his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old amateur at the Los Angeles Open. He's currently the tournament of host of what is now known as the Genesis Invitational.

But despite 14 appearances in this event, a Sunday trophy has remained elusive.

Woods has never won this tournament, coming closest in a playoff loss to Billy Mayfair in 1998 at Valencia Country Club (moved because Riviera hosted the '98 U.S. Senior Open) and tying for second the following year at Riviera. He will make his return to competition in next week's designated event, his first non-major PGA Tour start since the 2020 Zozo Championship.

Here's a look at Tiger's career record at the Genesis Invitational:

Year

Result

Rd. 1

Rd. 2

Rd. 3

Rd. 4

Score

Earnings

2020

68

69

73

76

77

+11

$19,437

2019

T15

70

71

65

72

-6

$100,788

2018

CUT

72

76

 

 

 

 

2006

W/D

69

74

 

 

 

 

2005

T13

67

70

 

 

-5

$77,333

2004

T7

72

66

72

64

-10

$149,600

2003

T5

72

68

73

65

-6

$171,000

2001

T13

71

68

69

71

-5

$58,285

2000

T18

68

70

69

72

-5

$37,731

1999

T2

69

68

65

70

-12

$209,066

1998

2

68

73

65

66

-12

$226,800

1997

T20

70

70

72

69

-3

$14,600

1993

CUT

74

78

 

 

 

 

1992

CUT

72

75

 

 

 

  

