Year by year: Tiger Woods' career record at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods competed in his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old amateur at the Los Angeles Open. He's currently the tournament of host of what is now known as the Genesis Invitational.

But despite 14 appearances in this event, a Sunday trophy has remained elusive.

Woods has never won this tournament, coming closest in a playoff loss to Billy Mayfair in 1998 at Valencia Country Club (moved because Riviera hosted the '98 U.S. Senior Open) and tying for second the following year at Riviera. He will make his return to competition in next week's designated event, his first non-major PGA Tour start since the 2020 Zozo Championship.

Here's a look at Tiger's career record at the Genesis Invitational: