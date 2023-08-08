PGA OF AMERICA
The 1951 U.S. and GB&I Ryder Cup teams took a one-day break from the competition at Pinehurst No. 2 to attend the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Vols at North Carolina Tar Heels football game.
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague joins Golf Central to lay out the security procedures at the Ryder Cup and the responses to heckling fans throughout the event.
Rich Lerner joins Golf Today for final thoughts around the 2025 Ryder Cup, explaining why the PGA of America has “a lot to consider” after Bethpage, the “bigness” of Rory McIlroy, and where the U.S. goes from here.
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to reflect on the fan issues at Bethpage Black and how it went downhill throughout the course of the Ryder Cup and other talking points coming out of the event.
While Europe likely has two solid captain options for 2027 at Adare Manor in Luke Donald and Justin Rose, the Americans have far more captain uncertainty.
The 45th Ryder Cup is in the books, and it was Europe holding off the U.S., 15-13, despite winning just one singles match on Sunday at Bethpage Black. Here’s how each player and captain graded.
The Ryder Cup indignation is well placed following three wildly contentious days, but it is also a little misplaced.
On Sept. 26, 2021, the Ryder Cup’s balance of power had supposedly shifted. It took more than one man to create the current 180, but no better man epitomizes the heart, passion and resiliency of Europe than Rory McIlroy.
Check out some of the best shots and statistics from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where Europe secured a road win over the United States.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley admitted Sunday evening that the Bethpage course setup was incorrect and helped lead to the Americans’ defeat. But that wasn’t his only mistake.