PGA OF AMERICA

Country Club Housing Golf Matches
Remembering the time the Ryder Cup skipped a day for college football
The 1951 U.S. and GB&I Ryder Cup teams took a one-day break from the competition at Pinehurst No. 2 to attend the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Vols at North Carolina Tar Heels football game.
Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Some Ryder Cup fans could have unique lodging in Ireland in 2027
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Keegan Bradley opens up on Ryder Cup loss: Don’t know ‘I’ll ever get over this’
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
After controversial Ryder Cup withdrawal, Viktor Hovland weighs in on ‘Envelope Rule’
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
05:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
Q&A with PGA CEO Derek Sprague on Ryder Cup fans, Bethpage’s future
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Tyrrell Hatton on Bethpage crowds: ‘I don’t think Rome comes anywhere near that’

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Thumbnail
When and where are the 2026 men’s golf majors?
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
What his PGA performance, as a whole, revealed about Jon Rahm
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
With emphasis at PGA, Scottie Scheffler reminds golf world who’s No. 1
GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship
Baffled at PGA, Bryson DeChambeau has ‘tricks up my sleeve’ for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
03:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler reveals he, too, failed driver test before PGA victory
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
Jon Rahm ‘embarrassed’ about finish, but keeps PGA Championship defeat in perspective
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA

nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
KPMG Women’s PGA 2025 prize money: Full payout from $12 million purse
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Minjee Lee wins third major title at windswept KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and featured groups
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3

MORE PGA OF AMERICA

nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague joins Golf Central to lay out the security procedures at the Ryder Cup and the responses to heckling fans throughout the event.
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
Rich Lerner joins Golf Today for final thoughts around the 2025 Ryder Cup, explaining why the PGA of America has “a lot to consider” after Bethpage, the “bigness” of Rory McIlroy, and where the U.S. goes from here.
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
09:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to reflect on the fan issues at Bethpage Black and how it went downhill throughout the course of the Ryder Cup and other talking points coming out of the event.
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Should Keegan Bradley run it back? Ranking some options for 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
While Europe likely has two solid captain options for 2027 at Adare Manor in Luke Donald and Justin Rose, the Americans have far more captain uncertainty.
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup report cards: Grading performances of all 24 players, both captains at Bethpage
The 45th Ryder Cup is in the books, and it was Europe holding off the U.S., 15-13, despite winning just one singles match on Sunday at Bethpage Black. Here’s how each player and captain graded.
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Why Bethpage was always going to be defined by boorish behavior
The Ryder Cup indignation is well placed following three wildly contentious days, but it is also a little misplaced.
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Rory McIlroy the face of European resolve and a return to dominance in the Ryder Cup
On Sept. 26, 2021, the Ryder Cup’s balance of power had supposedly shifted. It took more than one man to create the current 180, but no better man epitomizes the heart, passion and resiliency of Europe than Rory McIlroy.
dnp_nbc_golf_penske16x9_250928.jpg
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
Check out some of the best shots and statistics from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where Europe secured a road win over the United States.
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley admitted Sunday evening that the Bethpage course setup was incorrect and helped lead to the Americans’ defeat. But that wasn’t his only mistake.
