Kurt Kitayama fires early 63 Sunday in final round of PGA Championship

It took over three days, but someone finally broke 65 at Aronimink: Kurt Kitayama, and he did so by two.

Until Kitayama’s 7-under final round Sunday at the PGA Championship, no player had carded 64 or better with six players, five on Saturday, shooting 65. He climbed over 50 spots on the leaderboard to inside the top 10 at 3 under, three shots back of leader Alex Smalley.

Kitayama went off in the fourth pairing of the day, just after 8 a.m. local time, and proceeded to birdie each of his first three holes. He added four more birdies, hitting only half the fairways but missing just one green in regulation.

Could that mean the Mink will be gettable for Smalley and the dozens of potential contenders on this packed leaderboard?

Maybe, but by the time Smalley tees off at 2:35 p.m., the winds should be double what they were this morning. The forecast calls for up to 12 mph sustained winds and 20 mph gusts, calmer than Saturday afternoon but still tricky.