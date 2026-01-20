Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth competing early, but need exemptions into signature events

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Adam Scott returned to the Sony Open for the first time in three years and jokingly said it was a good place to stop on the way back from Australia. He had other motives, of course.

For the second time in three years, Scott finished outside the top 50 in the FedExCup and is not eligible for the $20 million signature events.

“So I thought I’d try to get a jump on things, rather than show up in February and chase,” Scott said.

He tied for 40th in the Sony Open, and then flew to California for The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Otherwise, it’s going through the process of two years ago when he had to rely on sponsor exemptions for the signature events.

Scott asked for (and received) exemptions into five of the signature events in 2024, and he can only wonder if it will hurt his chances going through another round of them. Scott is in the same position as Jordan Spieth, who received five sponsor exemptions in 2025 and narrowly missed out on the top 50 that would have qualified for them.

“I think sponsor invites are for purely who they think they want there,” Scott said. “And I’m fine with that. I didn’t apply for them all the last time, and I won’t be applying for them all this time. It’s not that I’m trying to share the love or expect to get them all, but I’ve got to make some plans. It was hard waiting around to see.”

It’s easier to plan for events when his home base is Switzerland. Among those he has sought is for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he has won twice (once unofficial because it was shortened to 36 holes by rain). But he’s at peace with whatever tournaments decide.

“I just have to play better,” he said.

Sponsor exemptions come under a lot of scrutiny, often by those who overlook that these exemptions often are earned by a body of work. Scott, who has devoted time to the PGA Tour board at a crucial time in history, is a former Masters champion and world No. 1.

Spieth had three legs of the career Grand Slam before his 24th birthday and remains one of the more popular draws in golf. Gary Woodland, the former U.S. Open champion recovering from brain surgery, has received seven exemptions to signature events the last two years.

Rickie Fowler received six exemptions a year ago.