After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Michael Brennan, making his first PGA Tour start as a professional, captured the Bank of Utah Championship Sunday. That secured his Tour future for the next couple of years.
Others have more work to do.
With three fall events remaining, the top 100 in FedExCup points will earn Tour cards in 2026. Max McGreevy (T-11 in Utah) and Thorbjorn Olesen (T-3) moved inside the cut line. Sami Valimaki (DNP) and Patrick Fishburn (MC) fell out.
Nos. 95-105 on the FedExCup Fall points list (*exempt for 2026):
- 95. Tom Kim*
- 96. Max McGreevy
- 97. Thorbjorn Olesen
- 98. Beau Hossler
- 99. Adam Scott
- 100. David Lipsky
- 101. Billy Horschel*
- 102. Sami Valimaki
- 103. Isaiah Salinda
- 104. Patrick Fishburn
- 105. Austin Eckroat*
Meanwhile, Nos. 51-60 at the end of the Fall Series will qualify for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, both signature events. There was little movement this past week, with Kevin Vu, who tied for 15th in Utah, moving up two spots to No. 59. Rico Hoey’s runner-up showing boosted him 30 places to 61st, with Joe Highsmith falling out of the top 60 to 62nd.
Current Aon Next 10
- 51. Max Greyserman
- 52. Aldrich Potgieter
- 53. Chris Kirk
- 54. Aaron Rai
- 55. Min Woo Lee
- 56. Jordan Spieth
- 57. Garrick Higgo
- 58. Jake Knapp
- 59. Kevin Yu
- 60. Wyndham Clark
Three tournaments remain in the FedExCup Fall:
- Nov. 6-9: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov. 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 20-23: RSM Classic